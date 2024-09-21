Gurugram Bike Accident: SUV Driver Had No License And Is A Habitual Offender, Say Reports

Representational Image |

As the fatal bike accident in Gurugram continues to make news, it has now been revealed that the SUV driver, who was driving on wrong side of the road as when he killed a bike rider, did not have license, Republic reported. It has also come to light that that the accused is a habitual offender who was previously booked for driving from the wrong side of the road.

Kuldeep Thakur, SUV driver who struck and killed bike-borne Akshat Garg (22), has now been booked under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) but is now out on bail. The video of the horrific accident has gone viral. Eyewitnesses say that the car was being driven recklessly. The accident took place on September 15.

Victim's mother demands justice

Meanwhile, the victim's mother has demanded justice for her son and has said that police were not helping her and the family of the deceased.

"Why are police not helping us?" asked the grieving mother who was quoted by Press Trust of India.

The fatal crash took place on Golf Course Road in the DLF Phase-II area.

Police maintain that action has been initiated against the accused but the speed with which the accused got bail.

"I want justice for my son. A person in the wrong killed my son. My only question is why was he released on bail? My son has gone but he (the accused) slept peacefully that night… Why are the police not helping us?" ask Garg's mother.

Thakur, was driving a Mahindra XUV 3XO. As it is visible in the video, Garg was thrown off his bike after the collision. The front portion of the SUV was damaged. The FIR against Thakur was registered after Grag's friend Pradhuman approached the police.

The accident is being widely discussed on social media.