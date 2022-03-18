Thane district's COVID-19 count rises by 8; no new death

The COVID-19 tally in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 7,08,651 with an addition of eight more cases, while no fresh death linked to the infection was reported here, an official said on Friday.

The new cases were registered on Thursday, he said.

The toll remained unchanged at 11,879 as no new death due to the viral infection was recorded in the district, the official said.

The coronavirus mortality rate stood at 1.67 per cent, he added.

Maharashtra reported 229 new coronavirus cases and three fresh deaths on Thursday, while 395 more patients recovered from the infection, bringing the active tally to less than 2,000 in the state, the health department said.

With this, the state's overall count of COVID-19 cases rose to 78,72,032, while the death toll increased to 1,43,762, the department said in a bulletin.

A day ago, the state had recorded 237 cases and two fatalities.

As per the bulletin, the number of recovered cases in Maharashtra increased to 77,22,360 after 395 patients were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 1,906 active cases.

The coronavirus case fatality rate in the state was 1.82 per cent, while the recovery rate stood at 98.10 per cent, it said.

With 46,025 new coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 7,88,40,204, the bulletin said.

Maharashtra's positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, is 0.004 per cent.

The Mumbai circle recorded 88 each new cases, followed by Pune (64), Nashik (34), Akola (14), Latur and Kolhapur (9 each), Aurangabad (7) and the Nagpur circle (4).

Out of the eight administrative circles, Mumbai, Pune and Akola circles reported one fatality each linked to the infection in the last 24 hours, the department said.

An administrative circle consists of multiple districts.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 78,72,032; fresh cases 229; death toll 1,43,762; recoveries 77,22,360; active cases 1,906; total tests 7,88,40,204.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 02:12 PM IST