Thane district's COVID-19 count rises by 359, death toll by 8

Thane district in Maharashtra reported 359 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its overall infection count to 2,43,537, an official said on Saturday.

These new cases were recorded on Friday, he said.

As the virus claimed the lives of eight persons during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 5,966.

The mortality rate is 2.45 per cent, he added.

So far, 2,33,563 patients have recuperated from the infection, which took the district's recovery rate to 95.90 per cent.

There are 4,008 active cases in the district at present, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 44,299, while the death toll is 1,186, another official said.