e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Mumbai / Thane district logs 8 new COVID-19 cases

Thane district logs 8 new COVID-19 cases

PTI | Updated on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 11:16 AM IST

Advertisement

Thane, Apr 4 (PTI) Thane district in Maharashtra reported eight new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infections to 7,08,804, an official said on Monday.

These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 11,883 as no fresh fatality was reported in the district. The mortality rate is 1.67 per cent, he added.

In neighboring Palghar district, the overall COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,592 while the death toll is 3,407, an official from Palghar said.

ALSO READ

Goa: COVID-19 cases rise to 42 in BITS campus Goa: COVID-19 cases rise to 42 in BITS campus
Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 11:16 AM IST