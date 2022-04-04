Thane district logs 8 new COVID-19 cases

Thane, Apr 4 (PTI) Thane district in Maharashtra reported eight new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infections to 7,08,804, an official said on Monday.

These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 11,883 as no fresh fatality was reported in the district. The mortality rate is 1.67 per cent, he added.

In neighboring Palghar district, the overall COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,592 while the death toll is 3,407, an official from Palghar said.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 11:16 AM IST