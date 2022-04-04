Goa: COVID-19 cases rise to 42 in BITS campus

Vasco: As many as 22 new Covid cases have been detected at the BITS Pilani Campus in Zuarinagar and with four recoveries, the number of active Covid cases has touched 42 at the campus.

According to BITS Pilani PRO Arjun Halarnkar, around 118 students had been tested, of which two students have undertaken self-testing facilities.

“Of the 118 tests conducted, we got around 11 new cases on Friday and 9 new cases on Saturday, while two students got themselves self-tested. So, the new cases detected in the last two days have gone up to 22, taking the count to 42. We also have four students who have recovered,” said Halarnkar.

“Students testing positive are asymptomatic or having mild symptoms and are being monitored by our in-house health team and PHC team,” he added.

He informed that by April 5, the first 20 cases will complete their mandatory isolation period and by April 9, the remaining 22.

“As of now, classes are being conducted online for the next 15 days and mass gatherings and other events have been cancelled on the campus,” said Halarnkar.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 09:15 AM IST