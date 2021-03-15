Thane: Despite financial crisis amid COVID-19, TMC to spend over Rs 102 crore for road sanitation

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has planned to spend over Rs 102 crore on cleanliness of roads in the city. Over 1000 sanitary workers will be appointed for this purpose. The proposal of the same will be tabled in coming general body, informed official.

On one side, the TMC has cut down the several development projects as it is facing financial crisis amid pandemic; however on other side TMC is willing to spend huge fund on cleanliness of roads.

According to the civic official from TMC, the current number of sanitary workers is not enough for the sanitation of the city. Hence, a total of 1040 workers will be deployed on the contract basis to carry cleanliness of the city. "The TMC has proposed this plan, consisting total fund of Rs 102.66 crore and 35 thousand," informed official.