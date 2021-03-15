Thane: Despite financial crisis amid COVID-19, TMC to spend over Rs 102 crore for road sanitation

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has planned to spend over Rs 102 crore on cleanliness of roads in the city. Over 1000 sanitary workers will be appointed for this purpose. The proposal of the same will be tabled in coming general body, informed official.
On one side, the TMC has cut down the several development projects as it is facing financial crisis amid pandemic; however on other side TMC is willing to spend huge fund on cleanliness of roads.
According to the civic official from TMC, the current number of sanitary workers is not enough for the sanitation of the city. Hence, a total of 1040 workers will be deployed on the contract basis to carry cleanliness of the city. "The TMC has proposed this plan, consisting total fund of Rs 102.66 crore and 35 thousand," informed official.
"The same proposal will be tabled in coming general body meeting of TMC which is scheduled to be held on March 19 at TMC headquarters, in Thane," he added.
As per the official, before this also the contract workers were deployed for the sanitation works, as the contract will be ending this March end. Hence, considering the need of cleanliness in the city the new contract has been proposed with more number of workers, which includes 1017 sanitary workers and 23 supervisors.
"Besides the same, the TMC is also planning to purchase road sweeping machines, high pressure air blowers for 4 lane roads. To function these machineries two operators will be deployed. Accordingly the proposal has been prepared consisting the total fund of Rs 84.47 crore," added official.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)