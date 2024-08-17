 Thane: Decomposed Body Of Man Aged 65-70 Found In Suitcase In Varap Village; Murder Case Filed
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Decomposed Body Of Man Aged 65-70 Found In Suitcase In Varap Village; Murder Case Filed

Thane: Decomposed Body Of Man Aged 65-70 Found In Suitcase In Varap Village; Murder Case Filed

Police were alerted by villagers who noticed an abandoned suitcase in an isolated area. Upon inspection, they discovered the decomposed body inside, which was sent for a post-mortem. Authorities believe the body had been there for three to four days.

NK GuptaUpdated: Saturday, August 17, 2024, 03:57 AM IST
article-image
Thane: Decomposed Body Of Man Aged 65-70 Found In Suitcase In Varap Village; Murder Case Filed | Representative Photo

Thane: A man’s body, aged between 65 and 70, was found inside a suitcase in Varap village, Titwala Taluka, Thane district, on Thursday afternoon.

Police were alerted by villagers who noticed an abandoned suitcase in an isolated area. Upon inspection, they discovered the decomposed body inside, which was sent for a post-mortem. Authorities believe the body had been there for three to four days. A murder case has been registered against an unknown person.

FPJ Shorts
Chhattisgarh: Congress Leader Dr Charan Das Mahant Admits Internal Divisions Behind Election Losses, Declares Not In Race For State President
Chhattisgarh: Congress Leader Dr Charan Das Mahant Admits Internal Divisions Behind Election Losses, Declares Not In Race For State President
Bombay High Court Criticises State Government Over Delayed Formation Of Disability Rights Advisory Board
Bombay High Court Criticises State Government Over Delayed Formation Of Disability Rights Advisory Board
Thane: Social Worker Amol Kendre Starts Fast Unto Death Over Demand For Diva-CSMT Local Train Services
Thane: Social Worker Amol Kendre Starts Fast Unto Death Over Demand For Diva-CSMT Local Train Services
Mumbai: MP Supriya Sule Meets Suburban Railway Passengers Federation To Address Key Commuter Issues, Protest Planned
Mumbai: MP Supriya Sule Meets Suburban Railway Passengers Federation To Address Key Commuter Issues, Protest Planned

Senior police inspector Suresh Kadam, said, “The body’s identity is still unknown as the man was only wearing shorts. Photos of the deceased have been circulated for identification.”

Kadam added that six teams have been formed to investigate, using technical intelligence, tower location data, and cross-checking missing person reports. The suitcase has been seized, and efforts are underway to trace its origin.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Updates: Youth’s Body Found In Satna, Extramarital Affair Suspected For Murder;...
article-image

Earlier this month, the police arrested a man at Dadar station with a bloodstained suitcase containing the body of Arshad Shaikh from Santacruz.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane News: Official Booked For Seeking Bribe Of ₹15 Thousand To Forward Order

Thane News: Official Booked For Seeking Bribe Of ₹15 Thousand To Forward Order

₹12.50 Crore Pressure Cooker Scam: Actual Beneficiaries Protest At BMC Ward Office

₹12.50 Crore Pressure Cooker Scam: Actual Beneficiaries Protest At BMC Ward Office

Mumbai Shocker: Ola Driver Beaten Up By Cop Near CSMT

Mumbai Shocker: Ola Driver Beaten Up By Cop Near CSMT

Bombay High Court Criticises State Government Over Delayed Formation Of Disability Rights Advisory...

Bombay High Court Criticises State Government Over Delayed Formation Of Disability Rights Advisory...

Thane: Social Worker Amol Kendre Starts Fast Unto Death Over Demand For Diva-CSMT Local Train...

Thane: Social Worker Amol Kendre Starts Fast Unto Death Over Demand For Diva-CSMT Local Train...