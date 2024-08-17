Thane: Decomposed Body Of Man Aged 65-70 Found In Suitcase In Varap Village; Murder Case Filed | Representative Photo

Thane: A man’s body, aged between 65 and 70, was found inside a suitcase in Varap village, Titwala Taluka, Thane district, on Thursday afternoon.

Police were alerted by villagers who noticed an abandoned suitcase in an isolated area. Upon inspection, they discovered the decomposed body inside, which was sent for a post-mortem. Authorities believe the body had been there for three to four days. A murder case has been registered against an unknown person.

Senior police inspector Suresh Kadam, said, “The body’s identity is still unknown as the man was only wearing shorts. Photos of the deceased have been circulated for identification.”

Kadam added that six teams have been formed to investigate, using technical intelligence, tower location data, and cross-checking missing person reports. The suitcase has been seized, and efforts are underway to trace its origin.

Earlier this month, the police arrested a man at Dadar station with a bloodstained suitcase containing the body of Arshad Shaikh from Santacruz.