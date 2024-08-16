Madhya Pradesh Updates: Youth’s Body Found In Satna, Extramarital Affair Suspected For Murder; Car-Borne Miscreants Fire Shots In Chhatarpur | Representative Image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Youth’s body found, extramarital affair suspected for murder

The body of the youth, resident of ward number 12 in Bandhan Tola under Sabhapur police station, was found near a Bawari on Friday. The youth was identified as Dharmendra Namdev whose face was damaged beyond recognition.

On getting information, TI Raghvendra Dwivedi rushed to the spot and sent the body for a postmortem. The youth was recognized with help of his mobile phone and wallet.

He was married and his wife delivered a child just four days before his murder. Dwivedi said that there were no signs of the murder around the place from where the body of the youth was found. Dwivedi said that he may have been murdered at some other place and the body was brought to Bawari.

During the preliminary investigation, the police came to know that Dharmendra was seen near the bus stand on the night of Thursday. He was going to Reuhan village on his bike. Although he was married, he had an extramarital affair. The police think that he may have been murdered because of his extramarital relationship. Dwivedi further said that some comments could be made only after a proper inquiry.

Car-Borne Miscreants Fire Shots Following Collision With Bike

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped the Mahoba Road area of Chhatarpur on Friday noon when a group of criminals fired shots after colliding with two young men riding a motorcycle. The incident, as per police,has stemmed from an old dispute. Mohammad Haneef and Mohammad Anees, residents of Vishwanath Colony, recounted the incident before the media, narrating that they had gone to the mosque with their children to offer prayers.

While returning, their motorcycles were hit by an SUV car driven by Imtiaz Mansoori near the Maruti agency on Mahoba Road, causing them to lose control and fall. Subsequently, Adil and Shani, who were known for their criminal behaviour, exited the car and fired shots into the air using a gun, causing widespread fear in the area.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Kotwali Police Station in-charge Arvind Kujur arrived at the scene with police personnel and initiated an investigation based on the victims' statements. The police have seized empty cartridges and damaged vehicles from the site. Mohammad Haneef mentioned that the dispute arose from a minor disagreement involving his children, which has led the accused to hold a grudge against him. He added that similar incidents have occurred twice before, with complaints already registered at the Kotwali police station.