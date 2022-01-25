Thane: Dacoits loot copper worth Rs 40 lakh from industrial unit in Shahapur

Thane: A gang of armed dacoits looted copper worth Rs 40 lakh from a company at Lahe village in Shahapur taluka in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

A police officer said that at least 12 dacoits stormed into the company on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. They tied up security guards and loaded copper on vehicles brought by them before fleeing.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt.



Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 10:08 AM IST