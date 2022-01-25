Thane: To achieve 100% target, TMC commissioner forms special team for collecting property, water tax from residents

In an order to complete a 100 per cent collection of tax in the district, Municipal Commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation Dr Vipin Sharma on Monday formed a special team to collect property and water tax from the residents of Thane.

Sharma took a meeting with the assistant municipal commissioner and tax inspector of every ward and ordered to complete the tax collection within a week.

On Monday, Sharma had held a meeting at the Narendra Ballal hall which was attended by additional commissioner Sanjay Herwade, deputy municipal commissioner Ashok Burpule, Manish Joshi and Dyneshwar Dhere, and other ward officers and tax inspectors.

As per the information provided by the TMC, the authorities till date had recovered Rs 480.50 crore across the city. Sharma claims the total collection is almost more than 65 per cent.

"To collect the tax from citizens across 176 blocks, the commissioner has formed a special team who will concentrate on the collection of the payment. The team should check the defaulters for the past few years and also see the new people in the last year who are yet to pay the tax. A list should be prepared of the old and new defaulters and collection should be done at the earliest," said an official from the TMC as ordered by Sharma.

