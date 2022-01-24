Thane: TMC installs 50 ICU, 50 oxygen beds with playing rooms for children at district's dedicated Covid centre

With the increasing cases of Covid-19 and the new variant coming to the line that may affect children, the Thane Municipal Corporation authorities had prepared 50 pediatric ICU and 50 oxygen beds at the dedicated Covid-19 centre in Thane.

Dr Vipin Sharma, Municipal Commissioner and Naresh Mhaske, Mayor of Thane Municipal Corporation visited the hospital to check the status of the newly installed beds in the covid hospital.

With the rising cases, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Cabinet Minister Eknath Shinde ordered bed facilities so that kids affected with new variants get better treatment at times.

"To curb the cases, citizens and children get proper treatment on time. Sharma and his team are personally monitoring to see all the facilities are on the ground in the first phase. A pediatric ICU centre for children was prepared on the third floor at the parking plaza and dedicated covid-hospital. As per the instructions from the commissioner, the architectural, electric and oxygen facilities are made available at the centre," said an official from TMC.

The Parking Plaza Covid centre earlier had around 206 ICU beds with ventilators and 883 oxygen beds. "However, 50 ICU beds and 50 oxygen beds were prepared for children to get treatment on time. A special room is being prepared for breastfeeding mothers. Also, a play area is being prepared for children to play," added the officials.

The authorities have also installed two 13 kilolitres of an oxygen tank to feed up the requirement of oxygen during an emergency. Also, arrangements of projects are made to prepare oxygen through the air during an emergency.

Sharma, who visited the hospital along with other officials from the health department and TMC, said that the citizens will get all the facilities under one roof. The covid hospitals have facilities like blood tests, X-rays, medicines are available. An expert medical team and an administrative team is dedicated to working to help the patients.

"Around six ICU beds and six isolation beds are ready for heart disease and orthopaedic patients at Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa," added Sharma.

Also, there is a jumbo vaccination centre going on from 9 am to 9 pm at the parking plaza centre. Citizens from 15 to 18 years and above 18 years are vaccinated daily. Around 66,000 citizens had their vaccination jabs at this centre.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 07:02 PM IST