Thane: Critically endangered softshell turtle rescued from Brahmala lake in city | Abhitash Singh

Volunteers of the Wildlife Welfare Association (WWA) NGO from Thane rescued a critically endangered turtle from Brahmala Lake in Thane city on Tuesday.

WWA president Aditya Patil said, “We received a distress call and our team went to Brahmala Lake to rescue a Leiths Softshell turtle from there. The turtle was found floating on the surface and was unable to dive back down in the water.”

The turtle weighed in at 20 kg and its carapace was 2.7 feet long. An X-ray indicated that the reptile had a lung infection and breathing issues.

“The turtle will be kept under medication for at least one week at the WWA transit centre in Thane. Once the infection clears out it will be released."