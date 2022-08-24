e-Paper Get App

Thane: Critically endangered softshell turtle rescued from Brahmala lake in city

NGO Wildlife Welfare Association said that they will keep the turtle under medication for at least a week before releasing the reptile.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 08:39 AM IST
article-image
Thane: Critically endangered softshell turtle rescued from Brahmala lake in city | Abhitash Singh

Volunteers of the Wildlife Welfare Association (WWA) NGO from Thane rescued a critically endangered turtle from Brahmala Lake in Thane city on Tuesday.

WWA president Aditya Patil said, “We received a distress call and our team went to Brahmala Lake to rescue a Leiths Softshell turtle from there. The turtle was found floating on the surface and was unable to dive back down in the water.”

The turtle weighed in at 20 kg and its carapace was 2.7 feet long. An X-ray indicated that the reptile had a lung infection and breathing issues.

“The turtle will be kept under medication for at least one week at the WWA transit centre in Thane. Once the infection clears out it will be released."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiThane: Critically endangered softshell turtle rescued from Brahmala lake in city

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Ganpati Mandal approvals soar as state govt announces restrictionless festivities

Mumbai updates: Ganpati Mandal approvals soar as state govt announces restrictionless festivities

Bilkis Bano case: Devendra Fadnavis says, 'accused released after SC order but wrong to felicitate...

Bilkis Bano case: Devendra Fadnavis says, 'accused released after SC order but wrong to felicitate...

Jammu and Kashmir: Five low-intensity tremors jolt the union territory

Jammu and Kashmir: Five low-intensity tremors jolt the union territory

J&K: Missing BJP leader found hanging from a tree, SIT constituted Kathua

J&K: Missing BJP leader found hanging from a tree, SIT constituted Kathua

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, August 24, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, August 24, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...