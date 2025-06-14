Thane Crime News: 3 Booked For Cheating 74-Year-Old Dombivli Resident Of ₹20 Lakh In Foreign Job Fraud | File Pic (Representative Image)

Thane: A 74-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane district was allegedly duped of Rs 20 lakh by three persons on the promise of a job for his son in Australia, police said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint, the police on Thursday registered a case under sections 318(4) (cheating) and 316(2), 316(5) (criminal breach of trust) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Irfan Ismail Parkar, his wife, and Liyakat Ismail Parkar, an official said.

He said the trio had been cheating the complainant since 2017.

"The accused convinced the complainant, a resident of Dombivli, that they could arrange a job for his son in Australia. They claimed to have earlier helped other men work with a human research company there," the official said.

The elderly complainant allegedly paid the trio Rs 20 lakh over time in the hope of securing a better future for his son abroad, but the job never materialised, he said.

The official said no arrests have been made so far, and a probe is underway.

