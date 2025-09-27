 Thane Crime: Dombivli School Principal Arrested For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting 7-Year-Old Girl; Case Registered Under POCSO Act
The Manpada Police on Saturday arrested a school principal for allegedly sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl in Dombivli. The accused had been working at the school and held the additional charge of principal.

NK GuptaUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 10:27 PM IST
article-image
Dombivli school principal arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 7-year-old student | Representational Image

Thane: The Manpada Police on Saturday arrested a school principal for allegedly sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl in Dombivli. The accused had been working at the school and held the additional charge of principal.

Allegations by Victim

The incident took place on September 24 inside the school premises. The girl, a first-standard student, was allegedly touched inappropriately on her private parts by the accused, police said.

Complaint and FIR Registered

The police added that the girl’s parents approached the police station after learning about the incident. Based on the complaint, the Manpada Police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police Action

ACP Suhas Hemade from Dombivli said, “We received a complaint from the victim's parents and accordingly, we filed an FIR. The accused was arrested on Saturday and will produce in court on Sunday. Further investigation is underway.”

