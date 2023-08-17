Thane Crime: 20-Yr-Old Jilted Lover Attempts Suicide After Stabbing Minor Girl In Kalyan

Thane: A 20-year-old jilted lover allegedly stabbed a 12-year-old girl residing in Teesgaon area of Kalyan (East) on Wednesday night. Soon after the incident, fearing that he would be caught by the police, he tried to commit suicide by consuming phenyl.

Two cases of murder and attempted suicide have been registered against the accused identified as Aditya Prakash Kamble (20), a resident of Chetna Vidyalaya area on Malangad road in Kalyan East, at the Kolsewadi police station.

What happened on the night of Aug 16

M.R.Deshmukh, senior police inspector, Kolsewadi police station said, "On Wednesday night accused Aditya Kamble stabbed a 12-year-old girl to death for one-sided love. As the minor was not talking and also loving to the accused so he was angry. The accused thought of teaching a lesson. On August 16 the accused Aditya was taking information from the residents of the society about when the minor girl comes home from the tuition . No one could guess why he was taking the information. The accused was sitting in the area of Durga Devi Society where the minor girl lived.

"The deceased girl was coming home from tutoring class with her mother at around 8 pm. While going to the house from the stairs, Aditya ran behind and pushed the girl's mother aside. The girl was seriously injured by eight stabs on her chest with a sharp knife. The mother tried to stop the attacker but he pushed her too.The girl, who was seriously injured in the attack, was rushed to the nearby hospital where while undergoing treatment the doctors declared her brought dead. We have registered cases against the accused Kamble under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 309 (attempt to commit suicide). Initially, a case was registered against him under section 302 (murder)."

Accused getting treatment in hospital

Deshmukh further added, "As Kamble drank phenyl to end his own life, he is being treated at a nearby hospital."

Ganpat Gaikwad, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Kalyan East said, " A murder of a 12-year-old minor girl by a jilted lover and that too near the victim's house in presence of her mother is a disgusting case. I think this would have been going for a long time if the minor girl would have informed her parents or complained to the police station then she would have been alive today. Such incidents are happening in the Kalyan (East) area because of increase in the population and less police force for the population. I have demanded several times for an increase in police stations in the Kalyan East area and also to increase the police force strength so that such incidents does not repeat in future."

