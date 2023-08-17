Thane: Fire Breaks Out In Meter Box Of Gagangiri Society In Kalwa, No Casualty Reported

Thane: A fire broke out in the meter box room on the ground floor of the 'B' wing of the Gagangiri Society, a ground plus four storey building in Kharegaon at Kalwa on Thursday, August 17 at around 9:30 am. As per the information from the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) officials of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) no casualties were reported at the site.

Yasin Tadvi, RDMC chief, Thane said, "We received the information at the disaster management cell room at around 9:30 am on Thursday about the fire in the torrent power meter box room of Gagangiri Society at Kharegaon in Kalwa. Soon after receiving the information the disaster management cell personnel along with Kalwa police personnel, torrent power staff and fire brigade personnel with one pick-up vehicle and one rescue vehicle were present on the spot. In the said fire a total of two meter boxes and wiring containing meter boxes were burnt."

The fire at the meter box was extinguished with the help of local residents and Torrent Power employees.