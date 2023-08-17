 Thane: Fire Breaks Out In Meter Box Of Gagangiri Society In Kalwa, No Casualty Reported
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Fire Breaks Out In Meter Box Of Gagangiri Society In Kalwa, No Casualty Reported

Thane: Fire Breaks Out In Meter Box Of Gagangiri Society In Kalwa, No Casualty Reported

As per the information from the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) officials of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) no casualties were reported at the site.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Thursday, August 17, 2023, 11:37 AM IST
article-image

Thane: A fire broke out in the meter box room on the ground floor of the 'B' wing of the Gagangiri Society, a ground plus four storey building in Kharegaon at Kalwa on Thursday, August 17 at around 9:30 am. As per the information from the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) officials of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) no casualties were reported at the site.

Yasin Tadvi, RDMC chief, Thane said, "We received the information at the disaster management cell room at around 9:30 am on Thursday about the fire in the torrent power meter box room of Gagangiri Society at Kharegaon in Kalwa. Soon after receiving the information the disaster management cell personnel along with Kalwa police personnel, torrent power staff and fire brigade personnel with one pick-up vehicle and one rescue vehicle were present on the spot. In the said fire a total of two meter boxes and wiring containing meter boxes were burnt."

The fire at the meter box was extinguished with the help of local residents and Torrent Power employees.

Read Also
Thane News: Fire Breaks Out At Cloth Shop Near Talao Pali, No Casualties Reported; Visuals Surface
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Sunil Prabhu Targets Govt On Marathi Signboards Issue

Mumbai News: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Sunil Prabhu Targets Govt On Marathi Signboards Issue

Thane Crime: Four Teens Booked For Murder Bid

Thane Crime: Four Teens Booked For Murder Bid

NCP Split: Sharad Pawar Faction Unlikely To File Response To ECI By Today

NCP Split: Sharad Pawar Faction Unlikely To File Response To ECI By Today

Many People Trying To Checkmate Me, Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Many People Trying To Checkmate Me, Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Sets Up Suggestion Box On Cleanliness

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Sets Up Suggestion Box On Cleanliness