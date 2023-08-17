Thane Emerging As Self-Sustainable Locality, Many Home Buyers Choosing The City To Get Good Quality Of Life

Thane Mahanagar Palika | File

Thane: Thane has emerged as a self-sustainable locality, providing good quality of life to its residents not only because of its rapidly evolving real estate market, but also due to the active participation of the citizens. With substantial development plans for the area, real estate investment in Thane has expanded quickly. Together with new projects, several amenities have been built in the area, including schools, universities, institutes, multiple hospitals, and medical supply stores. As a result, Thane has become a real estate hotspot with well-maintained highways around the entire city and effective train service to and from Mumbai.

The demand-side growth in the residential segment of Thane has been robust throughout the past year, despite the RBI increasing the benchmark lending rates consistently. Hence, if you are too slow to make your move, you might just miss the bus, believe experts.

Furthermore, a recent report by Savills India also pointed out that Thane witnessed a significant increase of three to eight per cent Year on Year (YoY) on account of consistent demand for completed as well as under-construction properties.

Recently a Real estate portal named Housing.com said that "Thane West '' in Mumbai region was the most searched location on its platform for purchase of homes during the 2022 calendar year followed by Whitefield in Bengaluru and Noida Extension in Delhi-NCR.

What factors are leading to robust Demand in Thane city

1. Improving Infrastructure.

2. Big real estate developers launch.

3. Affordable Housing.

Some of the major land deals in Thane

1. Kansai Nerolac nearly 24-acre Waghbil plot in Thane sold to House of Hiranandani for Rs 655 cr.

2. NRB Bearings 6-acre Pokhran Road land sale in Thane to Oberoi Realty.

3. Blue Star 9-acre Pokhran Road Land sale in Thane to Oberoi Realty.

4. Oberoi Realty signed a pact with Land Owner 'Ashok Nagari' for developing a 18 Acre Plot in Kolshet.

Areas to look for in Thane

Majiwada

Regarded as Thane City's most prime locality, Majiwada Area enjoys a bestest connectivity In Thane since major roads like Eastern Express Highway, Mumbai Nashik Highway, Bhiwandi Highway and Ghodbunder Road link at Majiwada Junction, and not to forget the Samruddhi Mahamarg's starting point is in Majiwada as well. Majiwada has host of Big Names in developers like Rustomjee, Lodha, Sheth Group, etc to name a few, a few months back Ashar Group entered the Majiwada Area with its high end luxury project Ashar Pulse too, the area is suited for the cosmopolitan people as well as young people. Malls like Viviana, High Street, Lake City, Cine Wonder are just nearby.

Pokhran Road 2

Pokhran Road is regarded as Malabar Hill of Thane City, with big developers like Oberoi, Shapoorji Pallonji, Wadhwa, Tata, Indiabulls, Raymond etc having their projects there, Oberoi Realty is planning to construct Thane's Biggest Mall in size in its 71+ acre plot in Pokhran-2.

Kolshet

Kolshet enjoys the creek and social infrastructure, Projects like Lodha Amara, Lodha Sterling have kickstarted the influx of big ticket real Estate developments. Godrej, Oberoi, Runwal and Hiranandani have their upcoming projects in Kolshet.

Kasarvadavli

Kasarvadavli is one of the affordable areas in Thane, with developers like Lodha, Puraniks etc.

Upcoming Infrastructure

1. Metro Line 4

2. Metro Line 5

3. Thane Coastal Road from Balkum to Kharegaon

4. Jetty services in Thane Creek

5. Thane Borivali National Park Tunnel in Manpada near Majiwada

6. Thane City Internal Metro

