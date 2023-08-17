Thane: CSM Hospital Administration Got Little Smile On Their Face On Wednesday, No Death Reported

CSM Hospital |

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (CSM) hospital in Kalwa which was in news for 29 deaths in just five days have some good news on Wednesday, August 16 as the hospital administration got a little smile on their face due to no death on Wednesday. Earlier at CSM hospital on Thursday 5 deaths took place and from Saturday night 10:30 pm to Sunday morning 9:30 am some around 18 deaths and on Monday 4 deaths and on Tuesday too two deaths were reported. But fortunately, a satisfactory fact has come out that not a single death was reported on Wednesday, confirmed the officials from the hospital.

The poor management of CSM hospital popularly known as Kalwa Hospital was once again exposed after 29 deaths in just a span of five days. After this death, all the political parties had targeted the hospital administration.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visited hospital

A high-level committee has also been appointed to investigate the matter. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde himself also rushed to the hospital on Monday, August 15 and inspected the work of the hospital and also met the relatives of the patients. He has also assured that further action will be taken after the report is received by August 25.

Meanwhile, even after CM Shinde visited, two deaths took place on Tuesday. Therefore, it was seen that the death toll in Kalwa Hospital is not stopping. But after the chief minister's instructions, the hospital administration woke up. The TMC commissioner Abhijit Bangar also held a marathon meeting for two hours on 15th August. He has given many important suggestions in this meeting.

It has also been decided to stop the clerical work of the Dean and the Medical Superintendent .Also, additional manpower will be recruited in the next few days. He has also advised to treat the patients with courtesy. He has also given instructions to keep ample stock of medicines available.

OPD was also closed for two days

Dr.Rakesh Barot, Dean, CSM hospital said, "Overall, the picture seems to be improving. But due to the consecutive holidays, operation services in the hospital were closed and the Out Patient Department (OPD) was also closed for two days. Due to this, it has been seen that the pressure on the hospital has reduced for two days. But now the tension will increase again from Thursday, August 17. However, a satisfactory picture has emerged that the death toll that has been going on for the past few days has stopped on Wednesday."