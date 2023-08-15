Kalwa CSM Hospital Deaths: CM Eknath Shinde Directs Committee To Submit Report By August 25

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde talks to hospital staff | FPJ

Thane: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday, August 14 visited the hospital regarding the tragic case that happened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa on Sunday, 13th August. A 9-member committee has been formed on behalf of the government to investigate the entire matter and the chief minister has directed to submit an objective report by 25 August 2023.

After receiving the report, strict action will be taken against those found guilty in it said CM. During his visit CM appealed to everyone to take responsibility for increasing the morale of the medical officers and employees treating the patients.

18 people died in CSM Hospital

18 people died in CSM Hospital of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC)in Kalwa on Saturday and Sunday. In this background, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the hospital on Monday and inquired about the death.

Present along with CM Shinde we're Thane district collector Ashok Shingare, TMC commissioner Abhijit Bangar, Dean of the Hospital Dr. Rakesh Barot, Thane Civil Hospital district surgeon Dr. Kailas Pawar, additional commissioner Sandeep Malvi and others.

Civil hospital is currently functioning inside the premises of a mental hospital

The Chief Minister also mentioned that on the day when 18 people died in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, 91 patients were admitted and 22 underwent surgery, so the citizens have faith in the hospital and the treatment provided here. The civil hospital is currently functioning inside the premises of a mental hospital and 300 beds have been provided there.

CM Shinde said that the incident of death of the patient is unfortunate and further action will be taken after receiving the inquiry report of this incident.

CM directed that free ambulance services should be started immediately

Earlier CM Shinde held a review meeting with the concerned senior officials regarding the whole matter.

In this meeting, the CM directed that free ambulance services should be started immediately from both Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital and Thane Civil Hospital for the convenience of patients, the number of beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)should be increased, and the necessary medical officers and staff should be recruited immediately. Any essential services to be implemented for the treatment of patients should be done immediately. He also said at the end that there will be no shortage of funds.

