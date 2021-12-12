Thane: Couple files cross-complaint after woman registers sexual assault complaint as feud over feeding strays turns ugly

Thane: A 37-year-old woman has registered a sexual assault case against society members in Thane. However, the police said the society members have registered a cross-complaint against her for feeding stray animals without permission from the society.

The police said the complainant is a resident of Panchpakhadi in Thane. She works as an astrologer at her house. For the last 18 months, she has been feeding stray cats daily.

"Since the last four months, she has been feeding cats near Paradise Heights society, on Shivaji path in Thane. The society secretary Agarwal and his wife asked her to stop coming into the society to feed the cats," said a police officer.

The police said on December 2, at 10 pm she along with two others were feeding the strays at the gate of the society. "The watchmen of the society came and asked them to spot feeding stray cats as they don't have permission for it. The secretary and his wife came and stopped us. We asked them for permission, but the secretary informed us that feeding the cat is inauspicious. The complainant then started recording on her phone. But they tried to take the mobile phone by snatching it. But it fell down," said a police officer.

The woman claims she was been molested and sexually assaulted during the incident. A case has been registered at Thane Nagar police station under sections 354, 509, 143, 147, 149, 323, 504 and 506 of the Indian penal code.

The Thane Nagar police said the woman doesn't stay in the society and used to come to feed the stray cats in the society. However, the society members who oppose her had also filed a cross-complaint saying she was feeding the animals in the society premises without any permission from the society.

Jayraj Ravrane, senior police inspector, Thane Nagar police station said we have registered a cross-complaint and are investigating the matter.

