Mumbai

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 10:30 AM IST

Mumbai: Latest Updates

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | PTI

12 December 2021 10:30 AM IST

Mumbai Mayor provided security after threat letter, Maharashtra Home Minister assures action

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, talking about the threat letter received by Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that the government has provided her with security adding that the culprit would be punished "severely".

12 December 2021 10:30 AM IST

'Don't get trapped in political secularism': Owaisi tells Muslims during AIMIM's Tiranga Yatra

12 December 2021 10:30 AM IST

Nawab Malik claims BJP leader will be arrested next week

Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Saturday claimed that an FIR will be registered against a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader next week and he will be arrested.

12 December 2021 08:42 AM IST

Any person with active IRF participation will face charges under UAPA: Maharashtra ATS

In view of the Centre extending ban on Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik by five more years, the Maharashtra ATS on Saturday said any person actively associated with this organisation will be charged with the stringent anti-terror law.

