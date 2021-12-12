Mumbai Mayor provided security after threat letter, Maharashtra Home Minister assures action
Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, talking about the threat letter received by Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that the government has provided her with security adding that the culprit would be punished "severely".
'Don't get trapped in political secularism': Owaisi tells Muslims during AIMIM's Tiranga Yatra
Nawab Malik claims BJP leader will be arrested next week
Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Saturday claimed that an FIR will be registered against a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader next week and he will be arrested.
Any person with active IRF participation will face charges under UAPA: Maharashtra ATS
In view of the Centre extending ban on Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik by five more years, the Maharashtra ATS on Saturday said any person actively associated with this organisation will be charged with the stringent anti-terror law.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
