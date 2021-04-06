Thane: Cops rescue two minors forced into prostitution, two held

The anti-human trafficking cell of the Thane crime branch have arrested a 41-year-old woman and detained her 17-year-old daughter for forcing two minor girls into prostitution. The rescued minor girls were college students and were forced into the trade.

The police said specific information was received to senior officers of the Thane crime branch about three minor girls being forced into prostitution. The information was shared by a social activist Dr Binu Varghese who posing as a dumpy customer spoke with a minor girl and arranged the deal. A trap was laid by Anti-Human trafficking Cell of Thane on Monday. "I received information about the minor girls. Accordingly, I arranged and a deal was struck with the accused’s daughter who is detained. First they demanded Rs 1 lakh for a girl stating that she was a virgin. But later it was finalized at Rs 1 lakh for two girls," added Varghese.

Accordingly the police team headed by Ashok Kadlag, senior police inspector of Anti Human Trafficking Cell of Thane crime branch raided South Coast hotel near Old passport office in Thane west on Monday afternoon. "We have arrested the 41-year-old woman and her 17-year-old daughter was detained. Both the minors were rescued and further investigation is going on. We are checking their past record," added Kadlag.

The two young girls are 16 and 17-years old and are doing it for cash. Varghese claims on of the victim girls who was rescued started crying to leave her. "She alleged of being an FYBCom student from Thane based college and was about to appear for the exams in two days," added Varghese.

The Thane crime branch after the raid had handed over to Shrinagar police station who are further investigating the matter.