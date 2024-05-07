 Navi Mumbai: NMMT Drivers, Conductors Wear Gandhi Caps With Electoral Messages Printed
The transport body as part of election awareness campaign has got Gandhi caps with electoral messages inscribed. The caps are worn by the drivers, conductors to promote participation of voting from citizens.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Tuesday, May 07, 2024, 10:54 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: Ahead of the Thane Lok Sabha Elections, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) has come up with novel plans to motivate the citizens and ensure maximum participation for voting. The transport body as part of election awareness campaign has got Gandhi caps with electoral messages inscribed. The caps are worn by the drivers, conductors to promote participation of voting from citizens.

The buses are also playing attractive jingles asking voters to cast their votes. “The idea behind the initiative is to keep reminding the passengers about their responsibility to cast vote. May 20 is not to be taken as a holiday therefore through various social awareness campaign we are trying to get maximum participation,” said an official from the transport department.

In addition to the awareness program, the transport body has also set up selfie points at various depos as well as bus stands. The selfie points have messages such as - My vote and my future and your vote –Your Right, Be young or Old- Everyone must vote.

