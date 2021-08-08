Thane: Cops book car driver for rash driving and hitting stray dog

The Wagle Estate police have booked a car driver for rash driving and hitting a stray dog. The dog had suffered serious eye injuries and is undergoing treatmemt. The police are in search of the car driver who fled away from the scene.

The police said the incident took place on August 6 at 11:33 am behind Sevaya building road, Raheja garden, LBS marg, Wagle estate, Thane. The Tata Nexon car numbered MH 43 BU 5870 hit Dayna, a stray dog who is eight years old. "The dog was shifted to an hospital after it suffered eye injuries and is undergoing treatment," said a police officer.

The Wagle estate police on the complaint of Pratik Khonna had registered a case. A case has been registered under section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc.,of any value or any animal of the value of fifty rupees) and 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian penal code and sections of the Prevention of cruelty to animal act, 1960. "The incident was captured in the nearby CCTV footage. The animal activist who came to know about the incident gathered evidence like eye witnesses and CCTV footage and registered a case. We are yet to arrest the accused who went absconding after the incident. Search operation to trace the accused is going on," said a police officer.