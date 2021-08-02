In Pics: Aditya Roy Kapur takes dog Luna out for walk, Kartik Aaryan kick starts 'Freddy'

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted by the shutterbugs in Mumbai, on Monday. The 'Laal Singh Chadha' actress was seen arriving at an event wearing a red pantsuit.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan returned to the film sets after a hiatus of five month. The heartthrob of the nation kick started shooting for his next 'Freddy'.

He was spotted by the paparazzi as he made a stylish entry on his bike to take the jetty from Versova (Mumbai) and set off to shoot.

Aditya Roy Kapur filled our Monday with smiles as he got papped with his dog Luna. The 'Aashiqui 2' star was spotted with his furry friend Luna in Mumbai's Bandra area.

South star Tamannaah Bhatia, Rhea Chakraborty, Khushi Kapoor were among the other Bollywood celebs who stepped out in town.

Check out the pictures here: