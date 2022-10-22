Thane cops arrest four for killing of notorious history-sheeter in city

Deceased history sheeter Ganesh Jadhav | Prashant Narvekar

Thane: The Naupada police have arrested one Shashikant Vatkar, an auto-rickshaw driver, accused of killing notorious history sheeter Ganesh Jadhav alias Kala Ganya.

Vatkar was nabbed by he poilce because his vehicle was used by the assailants to reach the location of crime, the Mama Bhanja hills.

Notorious history-sheeter killed

Jadhav was shot at by the accused Bipin Rajendra Mishra (38) and Saurav Shinde (27) and Suraj Mehra (27) on Friday, October 21. Ganesh, who sustained injuries on his chest, was taken to Vedanta hospital where he succummbed to his injuries around 7.00 pm last evening.

The assailants shot at Ganesh around 10.30 am in Mama Bhanja hills near Vartak nagar in the city.

The accused Bipin and Saurav earlier in the day had shot at a realtor in Thane as well and were wanted in the case too.

Taking note of the incident and after order from Thane police commissioner Jai Jeet Singh the Thane police and crime branch formed multiple teams to investigate and track the shooters.

Cops laid trap to nab the accused

Vikas Ghodke, Senior police inspector, Crime Unit-5, Wagle Estate said, "The three arrested accused identified as Bipin Rajendra Mishra (38), Saurav Shinde (27) and Suraj Mehra (27) all three of them are residents of Badlapur, on Friday, October 21 opened fire on the victim in public place Mama Bhanja hills. The firing took place due to previous enmity."

Ghodke further added, "Taking the serious note of the incident our team through CCTV footage and information from the informer about all the three accused will meet in Navghar area in Mulund (East) in the evening laid a trap and arrested them. All the three accused confessed to the crime. We have recovered pistols and bullets used for the crime from them. The case have been registered under various IPC sections and Arms Act and further investigation is underway."