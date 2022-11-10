Thane collector announces new voter registration program from November 9

Representative Photo |

Thane: The Thane collector Ashok Shingare has announced a new voter registration programme in Thane district for those completing 18 years of age by September 30, 2023. They will be registered in advance during the special brief revision programme of the electoral roll held from November 9 to December 8.

The collector, during a press conference held at the Thane collector's office, informed reporters that, as per the suggestion of the Election Commission of India, the drive has taken place.

He said, "In Thane district, there are 61,34,955 voters along with 33,28,009 males and 28,06,093 females." The number of female voters is increasing. Thane district has also recorded 853 transgender voters, the highest number in the entire state. It has 6 polling stations in the district.

The programme will begin on November 9

The voter registration revision programme has begun on November 9. The special sessions during the period are November 11, November 20, December 3, and December 4. The period for deciding the claims and objections will last until December 26.

The commission's permission for final publication will be up until January 3, and the final voter list will be published on January 5. On the other hand, 31,087 disabled voters have been registered in Thane district. There are 5,569 polling station-level officials working on the voter list in Thane district.

The collector claimed that the voter list has photographs of all the voters. The special camps will be organised in Bhiwandi, East and West, Airoli, and Belapur assembly constituencies, focusing on some important issues like the registration of women voters, with the help of women's self-help groups and Anganwadi workers.

Special camp for rural areas

A special camp will also be held in rural areas like Bhiwandi Rural, Murbad, and other areas. Registration of youth voters in the 18 assembly constituencies of the district will be held on November 18. Also, a seminar for students will be held in Bedekar College, Thane, under the title "voter registration."

Registration of voters from homeless, nomadic, and unfree tribes for the Gram Sabha will be held on November 10. Special measures will be planned for voter registration in urban areas; the Aadhaar number will be linked with details in the voter list; political parties will also participate.

"In January, April 2023, and also in July and October, citizens who turn 18 years of age will also be able to advance voter registration in a special campaign from November 9 to December 8, 2022," concluded Shingare.