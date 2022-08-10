Thane district collector says voter list to be revised four times a year (Representative Image) | Bhushan Koyande

The Election Commission of India (ECI) started its drive to obtain Aadhar numbers of voters started from August 1.

A campaign is being implemented to streamline polling stations in the Thane district and sample application numbers six, seven and eight have been amended, while changes can be made to voter registration forms, the Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar informed on Monday.

Narvekar further stated that as per ECI instructions, a revision of the voter list will be carried out four times a year.

The Representation of the People Act, 1950 has been amended by the Union Government, Ministry of Law and Justice under the Election Laws (Amendment) Act, 2021 on the recommendation of the Election Commission of India informed Narvekar.

“After the amendment in the rule, the electoral registration officer (ERO) is statutorily empowered to obtain the Aadhar number from every person in the electoral roll in the prescribed form and manner. Also, in the notification dated June 17, 2022, it is mentioned that every person who is on the electoral roll on or before April 1, 2023, can provide Aadhar number,” Narvekar said.

As per the instructions of the ECI, four qualifying dates have been declared in a year January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1. The revision program will be conducted in November and the consolidated draft voter list will be released on November 9, 2022.

The period for accepting claims and objections is November 9 to December 8, 2022. During this period, special campaigns will be held on two Saturdays and Sundays as fixed by the Chief Electoral Officer of the state. Claims and objections will be decided on December 26 and the final publication of voter list will be done on January 5, 2023.