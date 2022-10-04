Thane Collector Ashok Shingare wants data of jobless people collated | FPJ

Thane collector Ashok Shingare has called for comprehensive data of educated unemployed youth in the district. He announced this during the district executive meeting at a guidance centre for skills, employment, entrepreneurship and innovation. He said that the data will be used for skill development training schemes.

Also present at the meeting were Chief Executive Officer of zilla parishad Manuj Jalan, Assistant Commissioner of District Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship guidance centre Sandhya Salunkhe, besides other key officials from the district agriculture department and skill development institutes.

Shingare said, “Skill development training is being imparted to the youth under various schemes but it needs to be assessed if it’s helping them get jobs. Every year, many youths graduate from various colleges. Information about them should be included in the data so that we have a list of potential users of these training programmes.”

He also reviewed schemes like the Chief Minister’s Maha-Arogya Skill Development Training, Prime Minister’s Skill Development Training, Special Projects in the Health Sector, Sankalp Yojana, Pramod Mahajan Skill and Entrepreneurship Development Mission and the Minimum Skill Development Programme.

Read Also Watch: Passengers and crew groove to impromptu garba at Mumbai airport