Thane: CM Shinde's biography release cancelled at last minute after death of 13 in Kharghar tragedy

The release of Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde's biography on Tuesday, April 18 at Kashinath Ghanekar Theater was cancelled at the last moment by the organisers due to the death of 13 people. They succumbed to heatstroke in Kharghar during Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony.

Who's who of Maharashtra were supposed to attend

Earlier, the Kokan Marathi Sahitya Parishad, Sharda Education Society and Grantali Publications had orgnaised the release ceremony of the biographical book 'Yoddha Karmayogi: Eknath Sambhaji Shinde' on Tuesday. This ceremony was scheduled to take place at Kashinath Ghanekar Theater at 5 pm.

Maharashtra governor Ramesh Bais, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, senior literary Padmashri Madhu Mangesh Karnik, Thane guardian minister Shambhuraj Desai, MP Dr Srikant Shinde and singers Anup Jalota, Suresh Wadkar, Sonu Nigam and dignitaries from various fields, state cabinet ministers, MLAs, MPs and other people's representatives were about to present for the event.

Will be inappropriate to keep release ceremony: Convener

State industries minister Uday Samant and Shiv-Sena spokesperson Naresh Mhaske, who was convener of the event, said, " During Appasaheb Dharmadhikari's Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony, around 12 Shree members died due to heat stroke. In the light of the unfortunate incident, it would not be appropriate to hold a book release ceremony. Sensitive and cultured Maharashtra has no such tradition. As of now, the release ceremony has been postponed for the time being. We will hold this release ceremony shortly."