Kharghar tragedy: Ajit Pawar writes to CM Shinde, seeks ₹20 lakh compensation to kin of all those who lost lives due to heatstroke

NCP leader Ajit Pawar wrote a letter to the Maharashtra Chief Minister demanding compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the kin of all those who lost lives due to heatstroke at Kharghar during the Maharashtra Bhushan Award Ceremony.

In his letter, he demanded an investigation of the incident by a retired judge and registering a case of culpable homicide against the culprits. He has also demanded Rs 5 lakhs for those affected along with free treatment.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.