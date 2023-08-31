Thane: CM Eknath Shinde’s Faction Shiv-Sena Activist Brutally Murdered, Chitalsar-Manpada Police Arrest 4 Accused

CM Eknath Shinde’s Faction Shiv-Sena Activist Brutally Murdered | Prashant Narvekar

Thane: In a shocking incident in Thane a Shiv-Sena activist from Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde's faction Shiv-Sena was murdered at Vasant Vihar in Thane on August 30. The accused also tried to burn the dead body of the deceased and four accused were arrested on Thursday, August 31 by the Chitalsar-Manpada police.

The deceased has been identified as Aksahy Thube a resident of Vasant Vihar in Thane. Thube was the branch chief of Shiv-Sena in Vasant Vihar area. The family and relatives of Akshay reported a missing complaint on August 29 at Manpada-Chitalsar police station.

Shiv-Sena activist murdered | Prashant Navrekar

Girish Gode, senior police inspector, Chitalsar-Manpada police station said, " Soon after receiving the missing complaint of Akshay on 29th August by his family and relatives we started the investigation understanding the seriousness of the case. During the investigation we found that Akshay was murdered by his four friends over a dispute on money. An attempt was also made to burn Akshay's body in the forest in Chitalsar Konkani Pada area of Thane. We have succeeded in arresting the four accused. We are further investigating the case to find the exact cause of the murder."

Akshay | Prashant Navrekar

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)