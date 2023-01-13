Thane: Class four student collapses in Manpada school, dies

Image for representation |

On Wednesday, a 10-year-old student fainted and later passed away under unknown circumstances during lunch break on the premises of Thane Municipal Corporation School in Manpada, Hindustan Times reported.

Police file ADR, family suspects foul-play

The Kapurbawdi police have filed a report on an accidental death. The boy's family, however, believes that there was foul play involved and has demanded that the death be looked into.

Students saw the youngster standing in the hallway on the first floor of the school at around 3 p.m. during lunch, according to the police, when he abruptly collapsed. The youngster was confirmed dead before being admitted to the hospital when a teacher brought him there.

Police stated that they are awaiting the post-mortem results in order to determine the cause of death. As part of their inquiry, they are looking through the CCTV footage from the school hallway where the death occurred.

TMC to inquire into incident

Balasaheb Rakshe, an employee of the Thane Municipal Corporation's education department, said, "We visited the school and have formed a team of three officers to inquire into the incident and submit a report."

The youngster attended Class IV at Municipal School No. 64 in Manpada and resided in Ghodbunder Road, Thane, with his parents and two siblings. The father of the boy is a security guard for a business in Thane.

The incident happened at roughly 3 p.m. during lunch, according to the police. The boy was seen by other students on the first floor of the school standing in the hallway when he abruptly fell to the ground and lay unresponsive. The teachers were informed by one of the students.

Parents demand inquiry, police scanning CCTV footages

The youngster was taken to a neighbouring clinic by one of the teachers, and was later directed him to the Thane Civil hospital. The teacher also told the boy's relatives while this was happening. Before being admitted to the Civil hospital, he was pronounced dead, the police said.

Senior police inspector Uttam Sonawane of the Kapurbawdi police station stated, “We were alerted by the hospital and we rushed to the spot. His parents demanded an inquiry into the death. We are scanning the CCTV footage of the school passage and are questioning some of his classmates.”

Sources claimed that the youngster's parents informed authorities that they wanted a thorough investigation and that it was probable that the boy had gotten into a fight with other kids, which may have caused his death.