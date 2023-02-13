Thane civic body officials remove LED screen of Jitendra Awhad in Kalwa, he calls it 'politics of revenge '; NCP warns of protest

Before and after picture of Jitendra Awhad's LED screen in Kalwa | Jitendra Awhad's Twitter

Thane: Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC)'s encroachment department officials on Monday, February 13, at around 7 am, removed the LED screen erected at the end of new Kharegaon bridge in Kalwa with the NCP leader and former housing minister Jitendra Awhad's MLA funds. After the Thane civic body's action, Jitendra Awhad took to Twitter and said the bad 'politics of revenge' has started against him.

𝗔𝘄𝗵𝗮𝗱 𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘀 𝗶𝘁 '𝗿𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲 𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗰𝘀'

Awhad, in his tweet, wrote: "What a revenge politics... In the east of Kalwa, the LED Board mentioning the works that I have done with the MLA Fund was installed from the MLA Fund. This morning, suddenly at 8 o'clock, under the leadership of Municipal Corporation officer Manish Joshi, the board was demolished and removed."

𝗡𝗖𝗣 𝘂𝗽 𝗶𝗻 𝗮𝗿𝗺𝘀 𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁 𝗰𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗰 𝗯𝗼𝗱𝘆 𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗲𝗳

Anand Paranjape, the NCP's Thane city president, said, "The LED screen was removed on the advice of Shiv-Sena MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde, but such boards of various party office bearers have been put up all over the city so why no action has been taken against them. TMC chief Abhijit Bangar should answer on why the action has not been taken against the other LED screens of the ruling party."

𝗧𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗲'𝘀 𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗰𝘀 𝗵𝗲𝗮𝘁𝘀 𝘂𝗽 𝗮𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗱 𝗼𝗳 𝗰𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗰 𝗯𝗼𝗱𝘆 𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗹𝘀

A political expert from Thane said, "Currently in Thane, the politics of recriminations and accusations is going on between Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (BSS) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Jitendra Awhad. On Sunday, various development works were inaugurated in Kalwa and Mumbra, the constituency of MP Shrikant Shinde. During the inauguration, politics heated up due to the banners placed in this area. Some former corporators of NCP had put up the banners with Shrikant Shinde and Eknath Shinde just to irk Awhad."

Arvind More, a social worker from Thane on social media mentioned that, "the LED screen board of Jitendra Awhad was removed after Sena MP and 'Shakunimama' Shrikant Shinde's orders. Similar LED screens have been installed all over Thane. But why so much anger only against Awhad? This action by the TMC has been condemned by many people."

𝗡𝗖𝗣 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁

NCP party workers warned that they will protest against the TMC chief Abhijit Bangar and other officials if the civic body is going take action only against Jitendra Awhad and not any other party workers who have erected the similar LED screens in the city.

