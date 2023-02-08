Mumbai: NCP MLA Awhad in trouble over Shivaji remark

Jitendra Awhad | File Photo

Mumbai: NCP MLA and former minister Jitendra Awhad is in trouble following his remarks made in a video he shot in Pune. In the video, Awhad allegedly said, “Shivaji Maharaj was known because Afzal Khan was there, Shahiste Khan and Aurangzeb were there.”

The remarks from Awhad came in the context of the BJP’s statement to remove a certain part from the history textbooks. The BJP made a frontal attack on Awhad with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis coming down heavily on Awhad.

Second incident of an NCP leader being amid storm

Incidentally, this is the second time in recent times when NCP leaders are finding themselves in the midst of a raging controversy. A few weeks ago senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar had claimed that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj should not be called 'Dharmaveer'. Fadnavis said Awhad was elected from the Muslim-dominated Mumbra assembly constituency and he was making such statements to appease his voters.

The BJP has demanded an unconditional apology from Awhad, but he has refused to do that. He said he stood by his observation on Chhatrapati Shivaji.

