BJP threatens stir against NCP leader Jitendra Awhad over his remarks on Shivaji Maharaj

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party has strongly objected to NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad's remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and termed it insulting to the great warrior. BJP leader Gopichand Padalkar demanded an apology from Awhad over his remarks or threatened they will protest.

Padalkar, referring to controversial statement wherein Awhad says Shivaji Maharaj was a King known because of his opponents like Afzal Khan, Shahiste Khan and Aurangzeb, said that it insults the work Maratha emperor had done.

“It is really sad that Jitendra Awhad perceives Shivaji Maharaj with a biased lens. It’s like saying Pawar Kaka (Sharad Pawar) was the Chief Minister because of Dawood Ibrahim. It belittles Maharaj’s courage and efforts for the protection of Hindus,” Padalkar tweeted.

Awhad in his tweet on February 5 wrote, "Remove Ravana and explain Shri Ram from Ramayana. Take out Duryodhana, Karna and explain Krishna Arjuna from Mahabharata. Take aside and explain the history of Adil Shahi and Mughal Shri Shivaji Chhatrapati Explain the Indian independence struggle by keeping the British aside."

The remarks from Awhad came in the context of the BJP’s statement to remove a certain parts from the history textbooks.

BJYM says will hit Jitendra Awhad with slippers if he does not apologise

BJP leadership meanwhile has asked its cadre to condemn the statement by Awhad and be aggressive against the leader. The leadership said that any adverse remark on Shivaji Maharaj would not be taken lightly and Awhad would be compelled to apologise for the statement. The BJP cadre has planned to protest across Maharashtra against Awhad and put pressure on the leader to apologise.

BJYM Mumbai President Tajinder Singh Tiwana has challenged that if Jitendra Awhad does not apologize, he will be hit with slippers wherever he is seen.

