'BSS luring NCP corporators with Rs 1 crore': NCP leader Jitendra Awhad

Thane: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) senior leader and former housing minister Jitendra Awhad made serious allegations against Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction on Twitter.

The former minister on Friday tweeted that Balasahebanchi Shiv-Sena (BSS) are luring former NCP corporators from Kalwa and Mumbra by offering them Rs 1 crore; a ticket for the upcoming Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) elections, and a work contract of Rs 10 crore.

Minister's tweet creates stir

The tweet by the former housing minister has created a stir in political circles.

A political expert from Thane on the condition of anonymity said," Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's associates for the upcoming TMC elections are planning a strategy to defeat Jitendra Awhad who is regarded as an influential NCP leader from Kalwa and Mumbra. Also, some NCP corporators from Mumbra are preparing for a rebellion and they have the support of the Shinde faction. It is also learnt that Hanmant Jagdale, an effective leader of the NCP party who is also considered to be loyal to NCP chief Sharad Pawar is planning to enter Balasahebanchi Shiv-Sena with his supporters."

BSS leaders luring NCP corporators

Awhad had made serious allegations against the Shinde faction on Twitter and in the message, he mentioned that, " Balasahebanchi Shiv-Sena leaders have started luring NCP corporators from Kalwa-Mumbra by openly offering them Rs 1 crore and also Rs 1 crore to their spouses. They have also offered former corporators a ticket and also work of Rs 10 crore. This is the new way to break the NCP corporators. "

As of now, there has been no reaction from the Balasahebanchi Shiv-Sena (BSS).

