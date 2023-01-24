Thane: City's much-awaited underground parking lot at Gaodevi Maidan to be delayed further

Representative Image | Pixabay

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), in order to solve the traffic congestion at the Thane station area, constructed the underground parking lot at Gaodevi Maidan in Thane but the inauguration of the much-awaited parking lot has been delayed further. The present delay is due to the election code of conduct for the Konkan Teachers Constituency in the Thane district.

Abhijit Bangar, TMC commissioner said, "The process of selecting the contractor from the tender for awarding the contract of the parking lot will be done on a priority basis. As of now, the process is yet to be completed and it is due to the election code of conduct for the Konkan Teachers Constituency."

Bangar further added, "Earlier, adequate parking facility was not available in Thane railway station area and that would create the problem of traffic congestion as residents parked their vehicles on the roadside. For the last few years, the Thane civic body has been trying to solve this problem. The TMC decided to construct an underground parking lot at Gaodevi Maidan under the Smart City scheme and started the actual work and the work is totally completed. Also, beautification works have been done at this place along with upgrading the ground in the parking lot. This parking area is 4,330 square meters and has facilities for parking 130 four-wheelers and 120 two-wheelers."

"The TMC had earlier floated a tender to award the contract for the parking lot to avoid delay in inaugurating the parking lot and contractors have responded to it. Now what remains is the process of selecting the contractor from the tenders received. But this process has been affected by the election of the Konkan teacher's constituency. Voting for this election will be held on January 30 and the counting of votes will be held on February 2. Due to this election code of conduct, it is not possible for the civic body to select the contractor for the parking lot and at the same time no work can be tendered during the code of conduct. As a result, the inauguration of the parking lot has been delayed," informed Bangar.

A source from the TMC said, "Earlier the TMC in general body meeting has already fixed the parking rates of the parking lot and the parking rates will be charged accordingly. Also, the contractor who will give more share of the income to the TMC will be given the work contract. This will bring income to the civic body. Also, the contractor will have to do the electrical payments, maintenance and repairs in the parking lot."