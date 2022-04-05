Thane: Case registered against two doctors and hospital management for death of 6-year-old girl in Kalyan

On Tuesday, April 5, 2022 after the Kalyan court's directives the Kolsehwadi police station under Kalyan division registered a case against two doctors named Dr Nitin Kokre and Dr Rohal Madgul of Sai Vinit Hospital and the management of a Royal Children's Hospital for the death of a six-year-old girl.

The police registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, cheating and connivance under the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners act.

A senior police inspector from the Kolsehwadi police station on the condition of anonymity informed, "As of now no arrest has been made in this connection. We are investigating the case further."

He further added, "Complainant daughter Shrushti Abhijit Sonawane had fallen ill on October 6, 2018 and she was taken to Sai Vinit Hospital in Kalyan, where two doctors named Dr.Nitin Kokre and Dr. Rohan Madgul examined her and prescribed some medicines."

"The six year old was again taken to the hospital on October 11, 2018, when the doctors diagnosed that she was suffering from dengue but she did not get proper treatment and the hospital even did not have a ventilator and oxygen facility," said police officer from Kolsehwadi police station.

When the condition of the girl deteriorated she was sent to Royal Children's Hospital where she died instead of conducting a post-mortem the doctors handed over body to the parents and also charged them Rs 40,000.

