 Thane: Case Booked Against Doctor And 4 Others For Molesting 35-Year-Old Woman During Party In Majiwada
Narendra GuptaUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 02:24 AM IST
Thane Police File Case After Woman Reports Molestation at Majiwada Party | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Chitalsar-Manpada police booked a case against a doctor and three to four unknown persons who allegedly touched a 35-year-old woman inappropriately while dancing in the party. A case was filed by the victim under sections 74, 75(2), 3(5) of Bhartiya Nyan Sanhita. The accused has been identified as Nitin Thorat.

As per FIR, the victim stated that she is a resident of Andheri in Mumbai. Her job was left two months ago. On August 6, 2024, a message was received in her Facebook messenger account from the accused Nitin Thorat. On September 16 of this year, she opened the link and joined the WhatsApp community group. On September 18, Nitin Thorat called her on WhatsApp and they discussed about business.

On September 19, Nitin called her on WhatsApp and asked her to meet in the Majiwada area of Thane for a business discussion. She went there on September 21 and met with Nitin in a hotel. Nitin introduced her to the hotel owner. Nitin asked her to wear a sleeveless attire and entertain the group's members.

Later, the group's members ordered expensive food at the hotel. After they received profits, 25 percent was given to her, 50 percent to the owner, and 25 percent to Nitin. She agreed to this arrangement. She was dancing at the party when allegedly Nitin and three to four others touched her inappropriately. Consequently, she felt that her modesty was outraged. She went to the police station on September 30 and filed a case against them.

Senior Police Inspector, Girish Gode of Chitalsar Manpada police station, said, "We registered a complaint after the victim approached us. We have launched a manhunt for them. We will scrutinize the CCTV footage and nab them soon."

