 Mumbai: Dadar Railway Police Arrest 30-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Molesting 19-Yr-Old Girl
Mumbai: Dadar Railway Police Arrest 30-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Molesting 19-Yr-Old Girl



Megha KuchikUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 11:26 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Mumbai: The Dadar railway police arrested a 30-year-old man on Monday for allegedly molesting a 19-year-old girl.

The incident occurred around 7 pm on a crowded bridge at Dadar station when the accused, Nagesh Kahla from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly touched the girl inappropriately. The girl shouted for help, and nearby police personnel quickly intervened.

Both the girl and the police chased and apprehended Kahla, who was found to be intoxicated at the time. He has been charged with molestation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, though he has no prior criminal record, according to police officials.

