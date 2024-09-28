Mumbai: Pre-Arrest Bail Granted To 3 Accused Of Molesting Fellow Society Member In Dahisar

Representational Image |

Mumbai: Three people, including a couple, were recently granted anticipatory bail in the case of allegedly molesting a 46-year-old woman, who lives in the same society and had complained against the managing committee for embezzlement.

About The Incident

The trio has been identified as Sainath Sawant, 59, Alok Gupta, 48, and his wife and ex-managing committee member, Avnika, 45, said the police. According to the FIR registered on May 3, the incident took place at Raj Shivam Society, Dahisar East, in April.

Following the victim's embezzlement complaint, the society committee was dissolved last year by order of deputy registrar (R-North). On April 6, 2024, around 3:24 pm, a government administrator, Praveen Dali, 67, arrived at Raj Shivam to take possession of the society office, said the FIR. The complainant said that she was present when Dali reached the spot. She further alleged that upon seeing the latter, former society secretary Abraham Mathew and member Pradeep Dalavi began shouting and calling other members in the compound, leading to the gathering of around eight-10 members.

Claim Made By The Woman

The woman claimed that Mathew and Dalavi instigated others against her and Dali. The complainant said that while she was recording the incident for her safety, Sawant abused her and tried to assault her, but a female member intervened. She accused Alok of grabbing her hand and pulling her towards him, while Dali was preparing a rojnama (report). When she resisted, Avnika hit her on the hand and attempted to snatch her phone, said the FIR, adding that Sawant struck her ear around the same time.

Based on her complaint, a case was filed under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.