Navi Mumbai: Uran Police File NC Against Tuition Teacher For Allegedly Assaulting 6-Year-Old; Instructor Attempts Suicide

Uran police respond to allegations of assault against a child by her tuition teacher | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Following an allegation by the parents of a six year old girl, the Uran police has filed a non cognizable (NC) offence against a tuition teacher for allegedly physically assaulting the child.

Following the offence being registered, the teacher attempted suicide by consuming overdose of various pills. “She is currently hospitalized and once she is discharged, we will record her statement and decide the further procedure,” senior police inspector Jitendra Misal from Uran police station said.

The family of the child residing in Jasai, Uran found about the assault when the mother noticed that the hair of the child was wet when she came back from tuition on Monday. The child told that the teacher had pricked her with pen and since it was bleeding, she washed her hair, said the mother of the child.

“The teacher had washed the hair of my daughter because she wanted to hide that she had hurt the child,” the mother added. The child was enrolled in the home based tuition around three months back.

“After the parents reached us, we have registered their statement and filed a NC. We have now approached the court as per the procedure, to seek permission to investigate the matter further,” Misal added. Uran police has filed the case under section 115 (2) - voluntarily causing hurt with one year imprisonment of Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).