Thane: Bodies of mother and children found hanging on a tree in Bhiwandi

Thane: Decomposed bodies of a mother and her children were found hanging on a tree in one of the isolated spots in Bhiwandi on Thursday. After witnessing the same, the father of children attempted suicide, who been undergoing medical treatment at Indira Gandhi hospital in Bhiwandi.
According to the police, a missing complaint of both mother and her three children was lodged two months earlier.
"The bodies of a woman and her three children were found in a jungle near Umbarkhand village of Bhiwandi, hanging on a tree. Ranjana Bangri, 30; daughters Darshana Bangri, 12; Rohini Bangri, 6 and son Rohit Bangri are the names of the deceased. While Shripat Bangri is the name of the father who is undergoing treatment, as he attempted suicide, following this incident," said police official from Bhiwandi.
The bodies were spotted by the locals on Thursday afternoon. A case has been registered at the Padgha police station in Bhiwandi.
"The bodies were first spotted by one of the relatives of the deceased, who informed the father. Bangri identified the bodies on the basis of their clothes and was shocked after seeing his wife and children in the same condition," informed police.
"Following the police complaint, the team of police reached the spot carrying the investigation. As per the forensic lab report, the bodies which were already decomposed when recovered from the spot, disclosed that it was hanged for around two months," said police official.
Further investigation of this matter in underway by the Thane rural police.
A similar incident took place last month after three dead bodies of men were found hanging on a tree in Khardi village of Shahpur taluka of Thane District. On further investigation by police it was disclosed that the deceased themselves committed suicide in the practice of black magic.
