Thane: Bodies of mother and children found hanging on a tree in Bhiwandi

Thane: Decomposed bodies of a mother and her children were found hanging on a tree in one of the isolated spots in Bhiwandi on Thursday. After witnessing the same, the father of children attempted suicide, who been undergoing medical treatment at Indira Gandhi hospital in Bhiwandi.

According to the police, a missing complaint of both mother and her three children was lodged two months earlier.

"The bodies of a woman and her three children were found in a jungle near Umbarkhand village of Bhiwandi, hanging on a tree. Ranjana Bangri, 30; daughters Darshana Bangri, 12; Rohini Bangri, 6 and son Rohit Bangri are the names of the deceased. While Shripat Bangri is the name of the father who is undergoing treatment, as he attempted suicide, following this incident," said police official from Bhiwandi.

The bodies were spotted by the locals on Thursday afternoon. A case has been registered at the Padgha police station in Bhiwandi.