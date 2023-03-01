Thane: BJP plans to strengthen party in the city with ‘ABC marking’ | File/ Representational Image

The BJP senior leaders from Thane district have already started planning for the upcoming elections in Maharashtra. The party has come up with an 'ABC' marking strategy in order to strengthen the party in the district which is a stronghold of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

With the growing support for the Shinde faction in Thane, there is an uneasiness brewing among the BJP leaders from the city, opine political experts.

It has been observed that for the last few months, Union minister Anurag Thakur has been making frequent visits to Thane district, including the Kalyan-Dombivli constituency. Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde is the MP from Kalyan-Dombivli constituency.

Laxmikant Dwivedi, a supporter of BJP from Kalyan, said, "The frequent visits by Thakur created confusion in the political circle. Kalyan-Dombivli has always been a stronghold of BJP. Since Thane MP Rajan Vichare is still with the Uddhav faction, Shrikant should consider contesting the Lok Sabha election against him. The matter has been discussed with Thakur."

To facilitate the outreach to the public, the party comes up with a strategy of 'ABC marking'. Voters who are with BJP are classified as 'A' category, those who are with BJP but are dissatisfied are in 'B' and those who are against BJP are in 'C' category. Emphasis is also being laid on turning the 'C' group towards the BJP and removing the displeasure of the 'B' group.