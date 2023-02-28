Madhya Pradesh: Over 300 unhappy Congress workers, join BJP 

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Over 300 Congress workers recently joined the saffron party (BJP party) here at Dudhkheda village, a strong bastion of the Congress. BJP district vice president Vikas Arya welcomed the new members into the party with a saffron scarf.

Arya, introducing members into the party said he was enthralled as the area was a strong bastion of the Congress and now people have left the party to join the BJP as they want development. BJP is committed for the overall development of all categories and focuses on governance. Through the CM Ladli Behna Yojana, our sisters will be empowered and will get Rs1000 per month. If women are empowered, then only family, society and ultimately the country would be empowered. He elaborated on the Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act to empower gram panchayats in decision-making.

Those who joined the BJP Tuesday include Raising Dhangar, Bhaidas Kutersing, Bhagchand Nanda, along with many supporters. Mandal president Raju Chowdhary, Ashok Nuwal and other party workers were present, informed BJP spokesperson Sunil Agarwal.

