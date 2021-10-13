Thane: Bhiwandi corporator caught accepting bribe by ACB

A corporator from Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation has been booked in a graft case by Thane Unit of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday.

The ACB has named Siddheshwar Kaamurthi (62) as an accused in their FIR.

According to the ACB, the complainant in the case runs a shop at Padmanagar Vegetable Market in a market at Bhiwandi. Kaamurthi had given an application in the corporation office alleging that the complainant's shop was illegal.

"In order to take his complaint back, Kaamurthi had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 2 crore from the complainant. Since the complainant did not wanted to pay bribe he had approached the ACB and had given a written complaint on September 30," the ACB claimed in a statement.

"The ACB had enquired into the allegations made the complainant and it got established that Kaamurthi had demanded the bribe and had settled the amount for Rs 50 lakh. A trap was laid on Wednesday and Kaamurthi was caught red handed accepting bribe," ACB statement read.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 10:08 PM IST