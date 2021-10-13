Mumbai: Constable from MIDC police station arrested by ACB for demanding bribe

A constable from MIDC police station has been caught red handed by officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe from a lottery shop owner for allowing him to run his business. The shop had been closed since lockdown.

The accused constable has been identified as Amit Gosavi (35).

According to the ACB, the complainant runs a lottery shop at Jijamata Road in Andheri (E). The said shop was closed since past 18 months due to lockdown. After the lockdown for relaxed, the complainant wanted to again open his shop.

"When constable Gosavi came to know that the complainant was about to open his business, he visited the complainant's shop and had demanded a bribe of monthly bribe of Rs 5000 to allow the complainant to run his shop smoothly," the ACB claimed in a statement.

He added, "Out of fear, the complainant had paid Rs 3500 to Gosavi on August 25, but the latter kept on demanding for the remaining bribe amount. The complainant who did not wish to pay further bribe, then approached the ACB and got a complaint lodged against Gosavi on Wednesday."

The ACB the enquired the allegations made by the complainant and after it got established that Gosavi had demanded bribe a trap was laid and Gosavi was caught red handed while accepting remaining bribe amount of Rs 1500 from the complainant. Gosavi has been booked and arrested under section 7 (Public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) of The Prevention of Corruption Act.

Recently, decorated ACP Sujata Patil from Meghwadi Division in Jogeshwari was arrested by the ACB on graft charges.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 03:43 PM IST