Mumbai: ACP caught accepting bribe gets bail

A sessions court on Monday granted bail to Assistant Commissioner of Police Sujata Patil, arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau after being caught red-handed accepting a bribe.

Appearing for Patil, her advocate Nitin Satpute told the court that she has been falsely implicated and had never asked for bribe to perform her official duty. He said she was booked by an IPS officer who had vested interests in doing so.

As per the complaint, Patil, posted at Meghwadi division, had demanded Rs 1 lakh from the complainant for lodging a report at Jogeshwari police station, which comes under her jurisdiction. The police station had refused to lodge the report and hence he had approached Patil. The complainant did not want to pay the amount allegedly demanded and had therefore approached the ACB. The bureau laid a trap in which she was allegedly caught accepting Rs. 40,000 from the complainant.

The special ACB court of Judge DD Almale granted bail to her on a provisional cash deposit of Rs 30,000. It has also directed her to attend for investigations when required by the investigating officer.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 12:18 AM IST