Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Extends Kharif Crop Survey Deadline By One Month

Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | File Photo

Mumbai: With the crop survey deadline originally set to conclude on September 30, 2025, the Revenue Department, under the guidance of Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, has granted a one-month extension. The remaining crop surveys will now be conducted at the assistant level from October 1, 2025, to October 31, 2025.

Following directives from Minister Bawankule, the Revenue Department has issued instructions to all District Collectors to ensure the completion of the 2025 Kharif season crop survey.

Heavy rainfall and natural calamities had previously prompted a two-week extension of the survey period, which was set to end on September 30, 2025. To address the remaining surveys, all villages must complete crop inspections for unsurveyed fields between October 1 and October 31, 2025, through assistant-level officials.

District Collectors have been directed to monitor daily progress to ensure officials visit fields for the surveys. Surveys for farmers living far from villages often remain incomplete due to their unavailability, making it critical for assistants to finalize these tasks. Village Revenue Officers are required to verify 100% of the surveys conducted by assistants. Only upon completion of this process will the approved survey records be updated on the 7/12.

Minister Bawankule has emphasized the need for utmost diligence to achieve 100% completion of the crop survey.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/